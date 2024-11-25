Three dead after Google Maps lead car to incomplete bridge

In a horrific incident, three individuals tragically lost their lives when their vehicle, misled by Google Maps, fell from an under-construction bridge.

As reported by Indian media, the incident occurred in India’s Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh where the deceased has been identified as Vivek, Amit, and a third person whose identity remains undisclosed. They were en route from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding however plunged into the Ramganga river.

Trusting Google Maps for directions, they inadvertently approached an incomplete flyover. Unaware of the peril, they drove onto the structure, which abruptly ended, resulting in their car plummeting 50 feet into the river below.

The incident was uncovered the following morning when local residents noticed the wreckage of the vehicle in the shallow riverbed. Authorities were promptly notified, and police arrived to recover the bodies and commence an investigation.

The grieving relatives of the deceased have expressed their outrage towards local authorities, accusing them of negligence. They questioned the absence of proper barricades or warning signs on the under-construction bridge that could have prevented such a tragedy.

“The officials must be held responsible for this oversight. Why was the bridge left incomplete and why were there no safety measures implemented?” a family member demanded. They have called for a thorough investigation and a First Information Report (FIR) should be filed against the construction department due to claims of negligence.