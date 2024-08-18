Governor Tessori seeks Punjab like relief for residents inSindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has called for the same relief in electricity bills for Sindh residents as recently announced in Punjab. He demanded a reduction of Rs14 per unit in electricity bills.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Governor Tessori highlighted the Punjab government’s initiative, which slashed electricity prices by Rs14 per unit for consumers, praising Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in securing this relief.

Her intentions were clear, and that’s why she was able to achieve this through budget cuts to provide relief to the people, Tessori remarked.

This call for relief comes two days after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a reduction in electricity prices by PKR 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units in Punjab.

“Why Sindh could not provide similar relief,” Governor Tessori questioned stating, if Punjab government can reallocate funds from its budget to give relief, why cannot Sindh? If the electricity prices are not reduced in Sindh, it will lead to a sense of deprivation among the people. He announced that he would be writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, urging the allocation of budgetary funds to provide relief to the public.

Tessori also commented on the need to recognize good work and criticise wrongdoings. He acknowledged that the Sindh government had made significant progress in the health sector, but it was not properly showcased.

Addressing the recent heavy rains in the province, Governor Tessori expressed concern over the displacement of people in Sukkur and surrounding areas. He informed that a cell has been established in the Governor House to monitor the situation and that discussions had taken place with the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Tessori warned that if the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) fails to manage the situation, NDMA will take over the control. He also announced plans to visit the rain-affected areas soon and urged NDMA to identify places where food supplies or other relief efforts are needed.

In reference to the Independence Day celebrations at the Governor House, Tessori mentioned that millions of people participated in the events on August 13th and 14th. He clarified that not a single rupee was spent from the Sindh government’s or Governor House’s budget. He also announced that a program to honour martyrs would be held at the Governor House on September 6th.