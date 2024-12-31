Govinda’s daughter drops shocking revelations about father

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja has dropped shocking details about her relationship with her father.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The ‘Partner’ star ruled the screens in the 1990s with his romantic comedies and his dance skills.

However, Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja has revealed that the fame and continuous work had him drifting apart from his family life as he was mostly absent from her childhood.

“During my growing up years, my dad was shooting half the time and he hardly came to my school. Only mom used to come. He only came once or twice for my annual functions when I was performing. My dad has always pampered me with materialistic things. For him, he feels materialistic things are the only way I can win my daughter but it’s not like that,” she said while speaking about the Bollywood actor.

When asked how is her relationship with Govinda now, Tina Ahuja said that the Bollywood actor still has a strict personality and rarely opens up to her.

Read more: Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja set for Bollywood debut

“He is still very particular. He has eyes here and here (points backwards), he has eyes and people everywhere,” she added.

Tina Ahuja also revealed that Govinda was always conscious about her weight and figure as she was growing up.

“For my teens, my father was very particular about my figure and weight. He used to tell me, lose your weight, your stomach is growing out,” she said.

“I remember I went to Switzerland for a shoot with him. I loved the milk there. He was shooting, and I was having milk and hot chocolate. By the time we went to London from Switzerland, my pants were not fitting me. He was like girls should look beautiful and have their weight in check,” she added.