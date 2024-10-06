Govinda once called off engagement with Sunita for THIS reason

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita have been married for over 35 years after remaining in a secret relationship for years.

However, the actor once revealed that he broke off his engagement with his now-wife as he wanted to marry his costar, Neelam Kothari.

The Bollywood actor developed feelings for the actress after starring in “Love 86” with her, followed by multiple films.

In a 1990 interview with an Indian media outlet, Govinda said that he broke off his engagement with Sunita because he wanted to marry Neelam.

“I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. Had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam. I wanted to marry her. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” he added.

Recalling his relationship with the Kothari, the Bollywood star said that he started opening up to her after their frequent meetings on the sets of their films.

“We became friends. And we had so many films together. We met so often, and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine,” the actor said.

However, the actor revealed that he soon realised that Neelam Kothari was not keen on marriage, as she wanted to focus on her career.

“She wanted an intelligent, well-to-do, good-looking man as a husband. And I was anything but that. She belonged to the upper strata and I was a dehati, coming from a lower-middle-class family. We were poles apart in every way. We probably would never have been successful as a married couple. And maybe, Neelam realised that,” Govinda said.

Subsequently, the Bollywood actor and Sunita tied the knot and have been going strong for over 35 years.

The couple has a son and a daughter while Neelam Kothari has been married to actor Samir Soni for 13 years and they are parents to a daughter.