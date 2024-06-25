Govt to address opposition concerns over fresh operation: Asif

LAHORE: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Tuesday said that the opposition’s reservations over operation Azm-e-Istehkam will be addressed, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here, minister said that the operation’s decision was taken in view of increasing incidents of terrorism.

He said that the nature of the past operations, was different and operation Azm-e-Istehkam’s comparison could not be made with past operations.

Khawaja Asif said that the reservations of the PTI, JUI and ANP will be addressed, and their questions will be answered satisfactorily.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister’ didn’t express his opposition to the operation.

“The federal cabinet in a session today will discuss the operation,” he said and urged all institutions to support this operation. “All institutions are beneficiaries, while the armed forces offering sacrifices,” he said.

Defence minister also urged for the support from the judiciary and the media for the operation.

A fresh counter-terrorism operation announced by the government last week.

Opposition parties the PTI, JUI-F, ANP and others while expressing concerns over the operation, also demanded that the parliament must be taken into confidence before any decision.