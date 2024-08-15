GTA 6 rumoured release date appears online

While Rockstar Games has not officially announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, fans were excited after a rumoured date appeared online.

A user on Reddit posted a screenshot of the game’s IMDb page which showed the release date to be October 27, 2025.

While the update has since been changed, several took screenshots of the update and began discussing the likely GTA 6 release date.

Fans begin to wonder if somebody at Rockstar Games updated it with the correct date before it was spotted and removed, or it was someone just pranking the eagerly waiting fans of GTA 6.

Earlier this month, fans suggested that Rockstar might release the second trailer for the game in October based on a hint in GTA Online.

Several pointed to the license plate of the pizza delivery scooter in GTA Online. Which read, “PIZZ4”, while in the upper left corner of the plate, three letters can be seen: “OCT.”

Putting the ‘OCT’ and ‘4’ together, Grand Theft Auto fans suggested that the publisher will drop the second trailer on October 4.

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has announced that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Other than the “narrowing” of the release date and the first trailer last year, the company and the game’s publisher remain tight-lipped about the features and updates of the game.

Days earlier, Take-Two Interactive reaffirmed to its investors that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is set to be released in the “Fall of Calendar 2025.”

Speculations of a delay in the GTA 6 release date began circulating following Rockstar Games’ longstanding silence after announcing to narrow down the release date.

However, the confirmation by Take-Two assured fans that the game is on schedule and will be released in the Fall of 2025.