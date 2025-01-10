WATCH: Diver sets Guinness World Record by walking underwater

An Australian freediver, Amber Bourke, set a new Guinness World Record by walking 370 feet and 2 inches underwater in a single breath, marking the longest underwater walk ever by a woman.

Bourke, 35, who has been freediving for over a decade, beat her own personal best of 334 feet, 7 inches, and surpassed the previous Guinness record of 357 feet, 7 inches. She trained for weeks, both in and out of the pool, to prepare for this incredible challenge.

“I’ve always dreamed of holding a Guinness World Record,” Bourke said. “I wanted to achieve this for my personal satisfaction and to raise funds for the Australian Marine Conservation Society at the same time.”

For the Guinness World Record attempt, Bourke used a unique underwater walking technique. She bent her torso at a 90-degree angle, keeping her feet firmly on the pool floor while her body moved in a swimming-like motion.

Bourke’s achievement to break the Guinness World Record adds to her impressive freediving career. She already holds 17 Australian freediving records and one world record under the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA), known for governing freediving competitions worldwide.

Her passion for the ocean and marine life played a significant role in her motivation. By dedicating her world record attempt to a conservation cause, she hopes to raise awareness about the importance of protecting marine environments.

Bourke’s inspiring journey showcases the power of dedication, passion, and a love for the water. Her remarkable underwater walk proves that persistence and purpose can turn dreams into reality.