Man shatters 52 Guinness World Records in a year

David Rush, a man from Idaho with a unique passion for breaking records, has once again achieved an extraordinary feat by shattering 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks in 2024.

Building upon his 2021 success where he broke a World Record every week, Rush repeated this feat in 2024 while simultaneously striving to amass the largest collection of concurrent Guinness World Records.

Rush kicked off his 2024 record-breaking journey by setting the record for the most ping pong balls caught in shaving foam on his head within 30 seconds – a remarkable 14 balls!

He faced some challenging records along the way. The fastest time to drink a liter of lime juice through a straw proved to be the most difficult, with Rush admitting to feeling quite unwell after the attempt.

One of the most surprising Guinness World Records involved blowing a playing card the furthest distance. Rush managed to achieve an impressive 33 feet and 4.78 inches, showcasing his unexpected lung power.

However, the most satisfying Guinness World Record for Rush was juggling three balls while performing the most tricks in one minute. He successfully completed an astonishing 49 tricks, a testament to his incredible juggling skills.

Perhaps the easiest record to break involved bursting balloons with boxing gloves. While the previous record stood at 72 balloons, Rush shattered it by bursting a staggering 327 balloons in just one minute.

David Rush’s dedication to breaking records is truly inspiring. He continues to push the boundaries of human ability and entertain the world with his unique and often challenging attempts.

Earlier, an Australian freediver, Amber Bourke, set a new Guinness World Record by walking 370 feet and 2 inches underwater in a single breath, marking the longest underwater walk ever by a woman.

Bourke, 35, who has been freediving for over a decade, beat her own personal best of 334 feet, 7 inches, and surpassed the previous Guinness record of 357 feet, 7 inches. She trained for weeks, both in and out of the pool, to prepare for this incredible challenge.