Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she left behind in 2024, plans for 2025

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her resolution and goals for 2025 as the outgoing year nears its end.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Hollywood star, best known for her role in the ‘Iron Man’ films, shared what she left behind in 2024 while revealing her plans for her personal and professional life in 2025.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a carousel in which she revealed the things, places and people she let go of in the outgoing year.

The carousel began with the first slide titled, “the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof” as she shared a photo of her daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin.

Others included “a bunch of goodbyes,” “our home,” “some very cherished colleagues,” “Los Angeles” and “a dog.”

The Hollywood actress also revealed letting go of “some people who were not right for me” along with “the idea that I can correct misperceptions, and “believing self-limiting beliefs.”

Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that she discovered that 2024 was “a year of endings” for her.

In the latter part of the carousel, the ‘Iron Man’ star revealed her goals for 2025, set to begin two days from now.

The Hollywood actress revealed that she would like to ‘Index freedom and expansion,” “feel better,” “crush it at work,” “continue to be able to have tough conversations,” “continuously reassess everything,” “look at things in a new way,” and “surprise myself.”

She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “The numerologist contextualised all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings. And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations.”