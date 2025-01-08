Private Hajj group bookings to begin from THIS date

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting regarding private Hajj arrangements, chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was held with key officials including Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Secretary of Religious Affairs, and Chairman HOAP Nasir Khan in attendance, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the meeting discussed matters related to private Hajj operations in detail and finalised agreements with mutual consensus. It was decided that private pilgrims group bookings will commence from January 10. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi emphasized the importance of adhering to the laws of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Earlier, the government extended the submission deadline for Hajj forms for a third time to meet the required quota. However, only 82,000 applications were received by the end of the extended period.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has declared all applicants successful but is now strategizing to fill the remaining 7,000 quota slots. According to sources, the ministry is considering reopening the application process or allocating the remaining quota to private Hajj operators.

Read More: Deadline announced for Hajj 2025 applications

In December 2024, the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan issued a deadline for those wishing to perform the Hajj 2025.

According to reports, The ministry announced that Hajj 2025 applications will be accepted until December 17, which falls on a Tuesday at banks across the country.

All applications received by December 17 will be processed on a “first come, first served” basis. The Ministry of Religious Affairs also mentioned that the second instalment of Hajj 2025 dues should be paid at designated banks from December 19 to December 27.

For new announcements, the mobile app “Pak Hajj” should be downloaded onto smartphones.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit applications, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in November 2024 had directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open and Sunday throughout the country.

The central bank issued the directives following a request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to facilitate the intending pilgrims in depositing Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025, said a statement.