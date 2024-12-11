Haris Rauf named Men’s Player of the Month for November

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November 2024, following his match-winning bowling spells in the recently concluded PAK v AUS ODI series.

The right-arm fast bowler beat Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen to claim the title.

Haris Rauf bagged the Player of the Month for November title after his bowling performance in the recent PAK v AUS ODI series where he took 10 wickets at an average of 12.

His exceptional performance in the series earned him the Player of the Series award.

While Pakistan lost the PAK v AUS T20I series 0-3, Haris Rauf took five wickets during the series.

Following the Australia tour, Haris Rauf travelled with the national side to Zimbabwe where he represented the team in the ODI series.

The Pakistan pacer picked up three wickets in three ODIs to help Pakistan win the series 2-1.

In total, Haris Rauf bagged 18 wickets across formats in November to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

The Pakistan pacer is part of the squad for the ongoing South Africa tour where the national side is facing the hosts in the three-match PAK v SA T20I series.

The visitors were defeated by a narrow 11-run margin a day earlier and are set to face South Africa in the second game in Centurion on December 13.

The third and final PAK v SA T20I is scheduled in Johannesburg on December 14, followed by a three-match ODI series.