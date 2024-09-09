Watch: Haris Rauf’s viral reaction to young pitch invader before Champions Cup

Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf, currently gearing up for the Champions Cup, won fans’ hearts after he saved a young pitch invader from security staff in Faisalabad.

The pace bowler is set to represent Stallions in the much-awaited tournament scheduled from September 12 to 29 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Ahead of the Champions Cup, Pakistani players have been engaged in net practice at the Iqbal Stadium.

Haris Rauf was practising with his teammates on the ground when a young boy dodged the security staff and ran onto the ground, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

A security staff member was seen chasing the pitch invader when the boy stumbled upon the Pakistan pacer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22)

Rauf then stopped the security officials from catching the boy and guided him toward the boundary rope, as fans chanted “Haris, Haris.”

The young fan was seen climbing the barricade and returned to the spectators’ area as Haris Rauf returned to practice.

Following the viral video, social media users hailed the Pakistan pacer for his affection and close bond with fans.

Meanwhile, the Champions Cup will be played in the 50-over format with the matches to commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3pm.

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel has been appointed captain of the Dolphins, former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Lions and the Panthers will be skippered by former white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens’ captain Mohammad Haris will lead the Stallions, while ex-all-format vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Wolves.