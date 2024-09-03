Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed: Baby on board or not?

Reel to real-life couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are all set to embrace parenthood with their first child, claimed actor-host Nadia Khan.

During a recent episode of her drama review show, on a private TV channel, Nadia Khan divulged that Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with her husband Arez Ahmed.

In her review of the ‘Radd’ actors on-air serial, Khan started by dropping hints about the mommy-to-be’s pregnancy glow, a little extra weight and swelling on her face – before she went on to announce that the couple is expecting to welcome their first child soon, and Bukhari shot the project while being pregnant.

She even congratulated the parents-to-be on the joyous news.

Both Bukhari and Ahmed are yet to comment on the matter.

It is to be noted here that showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony, in January 2022, months after after making their relationship official.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bukhari was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Radd’, co-starring Sheheryar Munawar and Arsalan Naseer.

On the other hand, Ahmed is best known for his roles in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ and ‘Hangor’.