Imane Khelif opens up on gender row at Paris Olympics 2024

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has opened up after facing accusations over her gender following her fight against Italy’s Angela Carini in the Paris Olympics 2024

The controversy erupted after the Italian boxer withdrew just 46 seconds after the start of the match and also refused to shake Khelif’s hand.

Angela Carini was heard saying “It’s not fair” in Italian following the fight.

After the fight, the Italian boxer said she pulled out of the fight due to severe pain after copping the opening punches from the Algerian boxer.

Imane Khelif received severe backlash while several questioned her eligibility to participate in the women’s competition.

Now, she has responded to the media scrutiny and its impact on her as she eyes a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a recent interview, she urged “the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles, according to the Olympic Charter.”

Khelif called for putting an end to bullying of athletes as it can “can destroy people; it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit, and mind. And it can divide people.”

The Algerian boxer also revealed that her family is also worried about her.

“They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal and that would be the best response,” she said.

Khelif claimed that Italy’s Angela Carini had known her for a long time as she would often visit city of Assisi in Italy for training camps.

“The coaches have known me since I was young in the national team, and I used to train with them. The (Italian) boxer herself knew me and knew me well,” she said.

Imane Khelif thanked the International Olympic Committee for its support after facing an uproar over her eligibility to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Carini has since expressed her sadness about the gender controversy and apologised to Khelif.