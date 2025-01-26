PTI founder’s call to halt remittances will fail: Miftah

LONDON: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has stated that Overseas Pakistanis will continue to send money to their families, despite the appeal by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a press conference held in London with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail expressed his views, stating that the appeal to stop remittance by Imran Khan is inappropriate.

Miftah Ismail pointed out that even after the Imran Khan’s request, Overseas Pakistanis have not halted their remittances. He also stated that, while inflation in Pakistan has reduced, the cost of living has continued to rise.

Miftah Ismail also highlighted that the purchasing power of the public has decreased, and Pakistanis are becoming poorer each year. He mentioned that 40 percent of Pakistan’s population is living below the poverty line, and 7 million children are growing up in poverty.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming that he is only focused on retaining his position rather than focusing on development.

Miftah Ismail further compared Pakistan’s economic situation to India, noting that India’s graduates are now CEOs of global companies like Google and Microsoft, while Shehbaz Sharif’s government is more concerned with maintaining power than fostering economic growth.

He also pointed out that Pakistan is selling the most expensive electricity and gas in the region.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former Prime Minister, added that Overseas Pakistanis are a significant strength for the country.

He acknowledged their contributions in sending foreign exchange and expressed that the opposition should focus more on solutions than merely highlighting issues.

He also stressed that institutions in Pakistan need to work within their limits.

Earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the first phase of the civil disobedience movement is ongoing and will continue.

According to reports, Sheikh Waqas highlighted the adverse effects of internet shutdowns, noting that millions of dollars in remittances have been halted due to the disruptions.

He accused the government of violating the Constitution and the law, claiming that there is no peace and order.

He clarified that negotiations with the government would not be linked to any court decisions. “We are not seeking deals with the government but demanding justice,” Waqas said.

Back in December 2024, Imran Khan warned the government of civil disobedience movement if his demand s are not meet.