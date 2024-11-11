‘PTI founder likely to be convicted in £190m case’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will likely convicted in the £190 million case, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Sanaullah also confirmed that they are in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however he refused to disclose the details.

The PM’s advisor said that political problems can be resolved through political means and talks with political leaders including Mahmood Achakzai and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, are ongoing.

Sanaullah expressed skepticism about the role of CM Gandapur, saying that the Chief Minister plays both sides (establishment and PTI).

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the trial court from issuing final verdict on pleas seeking acquittal in the £190 million case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb issued the orders on a petition filed by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, seeking to halt the trial.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.