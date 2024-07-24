Punjab govt challenges PTI founder, leaders bail in May 9 cases

The bail granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and leaders in 14 cases registered in Rawalpindi in the context of May 9 riots, has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The petition for bail cancellation was filed by the Advocate General on behalf of the Punjab government. The cases registered in various police stations in Rawalpindi involve more than 700 PTI leaders and workers who were named and arrested.

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi had earlier approved the bail of PTI workers and leaders. The petition submitted to the Supreme Court includes a list of 57 accused, including PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Sheikh Rashid.

The petition details that over 700 PTI leaders and workers are named in the cases filed in Rawalpindi’s police stations. The judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi has been made a respondent in the petition.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.