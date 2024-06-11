Imran Nazir lashes out at ‘scared’ Pakistan team for India defeat

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir slammed Pakistan team after their defeats to the United States (US) and India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Reacting to the Babar Azam-led side’s performance in the marquee event, the former batter said that the Men in Green were terrified in the India game despite chasing a small target of 120 in 20 overs.

Imran Nazir launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan batters, calling them “cowards” for losing an easy match against archrivals India.

According to the ex-cricketer, the current players of Pakistan cricket team lacked grit and skills required to win crunch games.

He went on say that cricket experts continue to highlight the shortcomings of the team, however, team management refuse to address them.

The Men in Green are under severe scrutiny following their shocking defeat to the US in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan lost the game to the co-host of the tournament in the super over as they failed to achieve the target of 19 in the super over.

On June 9, they faced archrivals India and lost the game by six runs as Pakistan batting lineup tumbled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Chasing a target of 120, the Babar Azam-led team managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets after bowling out India for 119 in 19 overs.

They find themselves in a complex situation once again in the middle of a tournament, that left them to rely on other teams to qualify for the Super 8.

Pakistan will not only need to win their remaining games against Canada and Ireland, but are also heavily dependent on other teams to defeat the US which is ranked the second in Group A.

India and the US won their two games and both have four points. However, the Rohit Sharma-led team is at the top of the group due to their net run-rate.