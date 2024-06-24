Hilarious memefest unleashed ahead of Ind v Aus T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Ahead of the important T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Australia, scheduled to take place later today (Monday) has sparked memefest on social media.

The match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium In Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match is important for Australia’s hope of staying alive in the world cup.

Australia and Afghanistan have won one match each and have two points on the points table. A loss against India might put Australia in danger of elimination from the mega tournament. Afghanistan will play their next match against Bangladesh and the win will help Afghanistan to qualify for the semis.

The eagerly awaiting fans have shared hilarious memes on social media.

Take a look at some of the best memes:

