India avoid to register complaint against Australian crowd over Kohli heckling

MELBOURNE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) evaded to file an official complaint against the Australian crowd for heckling Virat Kohli.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli had been involved in a shoulder-bump incident with Sam Konstas on Day 1, resulting in a fine of 20 per cent of his match fees and a demerit point from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Level One violation of the code of conduct.

The act of Kohli irked the Australian crowd.

Virat Kohli faced a chorus of boos from Australian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he took to the crease after the Tea break on the second day of the Boxing Day Test on Friday.

Even after his dismissal, when he was walking back to the pavilion, the crowd near the tunnel gave him a mouthful.

He initially ignored the verbal dollies but retorted with a stare towards the crowd who were not ready to stop.

A visibly agitated Kohli was subsequently escorted to the dressing room by security personnel.

But Melbourne Cricket Club CEO, Stuart Fox has revealed that neither Kohli nor the BCCI have officially complained about the incident.

“You’re never comfortable when you’ve got fans heavily engaging with the player. As the operator, you are just always watching. I went and looked at the vision last night. I have been talking to security this morning”, said Fox.

Stuart Fox revealed, “There has been no official complaint from India; they are comfortable. I think a bit of heckling happened late and Kohli obviously popped his head back”.

MCC CEO said, “I’ll be concerned if it was really abusive and any physical contact or abuse that’s pushing the boundary. That’s where we are always making sure everyone is well-behaved”.

He further stated “I love Kohli; I love what he has done for our game. I don’t particularly love the booing. I think he should be congratulated on creating the rivalry that he has’’.