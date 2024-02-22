24.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Indian-German female marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An Indian-origin German national girl reportedly married a young man from Sialkot, Pakistan after accepting Islam, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Arsalan, a young man from Sialkot, and Jaspreet Kaur, a German girl of Indian origin, used to work together in Germany.

Following her conversion to Islam, Jaspreet Kaur adopted the name Zainab, meanwhile, reports indicate she hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

READ: Indian woman Anju marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam

Jaspreet Kaur, who came to Pakistan on January 16 for a religious pilgrimage, has been issued a single-entry visa till April 15. Jasprit Kaur holds an Indian passport which she obtained in Munich, Germany.

In this regard, the administrators of Jamia Hanifia revealed that the girl and her parents are Indian but they live in Germany.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.