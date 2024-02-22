Indian-German female marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam

An Indian-origin German national girl reportedly married a young man from Sialkot, Pakistan after accepting Islam, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Arsalan, a young man from Sialkot, and Jaspreet Kaur, a German girl of Indian origin, used to work together in Germany.

Following her conversion to Islam, Jaspreet Kaur adopted the name Zainab, meanwhile, reports indicate she hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

Jaspreet Kaur, who came to Pakistan on January 16 for a religious pilgrimage, has been issued a single-entry visa till April 15. Jasprit Kaur holds an Indian passport which she obtained in Munich, Germany.

In this regard, the administrators of Jamia Hanifia revealed that the girl and her parents are Indian but they live in Germany.