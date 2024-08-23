Iran bus accident: ‘Bodies likely to reach Pakistan tonight’

TEHRAN: Pakistani envoy to Iran, Muddasir Tipu has said efforts are being made to transfer pilgrims bodies, who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Yazd.

The Pakistani envoy expressed hope that special plane will likely reach Iran this evening and the bodies will be flown back to Pakistan by tonight.

Mr. Tipu said the Iranian government is extending its full support to Pakistan for the dispatch of the bodies to Islamabad.

He added they are trying to shift the injured with bodies to Pakistan.

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd, Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.

A total of 53 passengers were on the bus, most of whom were from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh.

“A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned and caught fire in front of Dehshir-Taft checkpoint in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday night,” Iran’s state TV reported.

“Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital,” the crisis management director general of Yazd province told Iran’s state TV.