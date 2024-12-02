Deputy PM arrives in Iran to attend 28th ECO meeting

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in the Mashhad city of Iran to participate in 28th meeting of ECO Council of Ministers today.

According to the official Press Release, Mr. Muhammad Mudassir Tipu the Ambassador of Pakistan in Iran along with the Deputy Governor General for Political Affairs of Khorasan Razavi Province Mr. Muhammad Ali Nabipur and Director General MFA Mashhad Mr.Masoomeh Far warmly welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will participate in Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of ECO. It is the highest policy and decision-making body of ECO comprising of Ministers of foreign affairs of members states who meet in regular informal and extraordinary sessions.

The Council of Ministers (COM) session of ECO will be headed by the Foreign Minister of Iran Mr. Abbas Aragchi.

The other delegates include H.E. Mr. Jeyhon Bayramov Foreign Minister of Azarbaijan, H.E. Mr. Murat Nurtleu Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Kazakhistan, H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, H.E. Prof. Burhanettin Duran Deputy Foreign Minister Turkiye, H.E. Mr. Ahmet Gurbanov Deputy Foreign Minister of

Turkmenistan, H.E. Mr. Bobur Usmanav Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan and H.E. Mr. Sydykov Turdakun Ambassodor permanent representative of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier this year, Iran expressed interest in boosting imports with Pakistan importing meat, rice and other agricultural products.

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised that the government’s actions regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline would prioritise national interests and deter any external interference.

The deputy prime, to a query regarding Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, said Pakistan, as a sovereign country, would take decisions in the best national interests and would not allow interference into its international obligations.

In the visit, both countries reiterated the importance of cooperation in the energy domain, including trade in electricity, power transmission lines and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.