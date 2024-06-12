‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ trailer: A twisted, Gen Z tale of love, friendship, situationship

The official trailer of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a reboot of the 2003 rom-com, starring a fresh lot of actors, has been released.

A little-over-two-minute-long trailer of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, starring young actors Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday afternoon, to mark the 10-day countdown to the release of the film, later this month.

The trailer takes audiences into the world of love, friendship and situationship, as the lead actors, involved in the love square deal with these twisted feelings.

Watch the trailer here:

As per the official synopsis, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ follows the lives of four young individuals, who ‘become enmeshed in a web of friendship, love, and self-discovery’.

Notably, the title marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, daughter of filmmaker Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Hrithik Roshan, whereas, it is the first lead outing for child actor Jibraan Khan, famous for playing Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Rising actor Naila Grrewal is best known for her performance as a supporting actor in Taapsee Pannu-led ‘Thappad’.

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf is best remembered as Rishi Singh Sekhawat of Netflix’s series ‘Mismatched’.

Apart from the lead actors, the new-age rom-com also features Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana and Sheeba Chadda in pivotal roles.

Co-written by Vaishali Naik, Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Padgaonkar, the title is helmed by Marathi filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari, marking his Bollywood debut.

‘Ishq Vish Rebound’ is scheduled for theatrical release on June 21.

