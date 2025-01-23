IT expert loses Rs90 million in free mobile phone scam

An Information technology expert has fallen victim to a free mobile phone scam, losing Rs90 million.

The scammer tricked him into buying a sim card to get a free phone and then deprived him of a large sum of money.

The incident occurred in the Indian IT city of Bengaluru where an IT expert was made a fool in the deception of getting a free smartphone.

The scammer called the 60-year-old victim, offering him a phone free of cost worth Rs one lac, if he bought a sim card.

The victim fell into the trap, purchased a sim card and got a free phone. Then he received a WhatsApp call from the scammer who impersonated himself as the representative of the Bank and offered a free phone. He accepted the phone and started using it.

But the pre-configured phone had malware and spyware that allowed the scammer to steal his bank details, including OTPs and passwords.

The victim was deprived of INR28 million (PKR 90 million). The scam was revealed to him when he received a call from the bank, realizing he had been looted.

Read More: Software engineer loses millions in courier scam

Earlier, a software engineer also from Bengaluru, India, fell victim to a scam that resulted in a loss of Rs 1.2 crore INR (Indian Rupees).

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance required when responding to unexpected calls and messages, regardless of their apparent legitimacy.

The 28-year-old woman reported the incident to law enforcement last week. She recounted that the scam commenced on December 11, when she received an automated call from an international number.

The caller, who claimed to be representer of popular courier service, informed her that a package addressed to her contained illegal items, including counterfeit passports, ATM cards, and narcotics. The call urged her to reach out to a police station in Mumbai for further clarification.