Man who lived alone for 32 years, dies after returning to civilization

Mauro Morandi, the Italian man who became famous for living alone for over three decades on the idyllic island of Budelli, has died at the age of 85.

Known as the “Robinson Crusoe” of the Mediterranean, Mauro Morandi embraced a life of solitude and self-sufficiency, living off the grid and caring for the pristine island.

In 1989, Italian man Morandi, seeking to escape the pressures of modern society, set sail for Polynesia. However, his journey was cut short when his catamaran was shipwrecked near Budelli. He saw this as a sign and decided to make the island his home.

For the next 32 years, Mauro Morandi became the island’s unofficial guardian. He kept the beaches spotless, educated visitors about the delicate island ecosystem, and even set up a basic solar power system and a cozy fireplace for his humble abode. He lived a simple life, growing his own food and relying on minimal supplies brought to him by boat.

However, his peaceful existence was disrupted in 2021 when the Italian man was forced to leave Budelli due to a disagreement with the local authorities.

The island was slated to become an environmental education center, and Morandi’s presence was no longer considered compatible with their plans.

Relocated to the mainland, the Italian man struggled to adjust to life after his long isolation.

The constant noise and the hustle and bustle of civilization proved challenging for a man who had grown accustomed to the tranquility of Budelli.