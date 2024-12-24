Jaffar Express operations suspended over security concerns

QUETTA: Pakistan Railways has suspended the operations of Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar scheduled for December 25 due to security reasons, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Railways in a statement said that Jaffar Express which was set to leave from Quetta to Peshawar has been suspended in the wake of security situation, whereas the Chaman train will depart at its scheduled time from Quetta.

Management of Pakistan Railways said that passengers of Jaffar Express will be fully refunded.

In Balochistan, different trains including the Jaffar Express have been targeted several times in terrorist attacks.

Earlier in November, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

“According to preliminary information it was a suicide bombing,” Commissioner added.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said. The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

Baluchistan’s chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the incident and vowed to eliminate terrorism.

In September Jaffar Express among other trains were halted for more than a half month following the collapse of a railway bridge near Kolpur. The bridge was destroyed in a blast carried out by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in a terrorist attack.