JI chief reveals plans in speech during dharna

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Friday declared that the party is committed to its cause and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in at the I-8 area of Islamabad, the JI chief Hafiz, Naeem-ur-Rehman asserted that the protestors are committed to the cause – to get relief for the masses – and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

Despite facing raids and arrests, Rehman praised the large turnout, stating that it reflects widespread dissatisfaction with the current system.

READ: Authorities decide to limit JI protestors at Zero Point: sources

He criticized the imposition of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the burden of high electricity bills, demanding their reduction. He also called for a decrease in taxes and the release of arrested workers.

Rehman emphasized that the sit-in, which he described as just beginning, aims to bring justice to the 250 million people of Pakistan.

He condemned what he termed as the “fascism” of the government, noting the government’s heavy-handed approach towards protestors.

READ: Govt ready to hold dialogue with JI chief: Atta Tarar

He asserted that Jamaat-e-Islami is committed to a peaceful protest and not prone to violence, urging police not to obstruct their efforts.

Rehman criticized the current government calling it a ‘product of Form 47’ and reaffirmed the movement’s resolve to secure justice and relief for the people of Pakistan.

The JI chief also hinted at a two-stage plan if their current demands are not met, with the next stage involving Murree Road.