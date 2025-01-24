Jennifer Aniston clears the air on Barack Obama dating rumors

Jennifer Aniston has addressed the swirling rumors about her being romantically involved with former U.S. President Barack Obama.

For weeks, rumors have been circulating on social media suggesting that Aniston and Obama are having an affair, despite both of them denying any relationship.

These speculations gained even more attention when journalist Megyn Kelly spoke about the issue on social media, saying she wasn’t sure if it was true, but if it were, it would be a major “political earthquake.”

The rumors were fueled further by an unverified claim on social media, where an anonymous person supposedly shared a message from one of Jennifer Aniston’s friends.

This message suggested that Jennifer had casually admitted to being in a relationship with Barack Obama during a gathering with her close friends.

The message also mentioned that the conversation took place with a psychic, making it sound strange, but it was reportedly well-known among her inner circle. However, Jennifer Aniston has firmly denied these claims.

In a statement, Aniston made it clear that she and Barack Obama are not romantically involved. She explained that while she has met Obama only once, she is much more familiar with his wife, Michelle Obama.

Aniston’s representative also stepped in to clarify that Jennifer does not have any “personal friendship” with Barack Obama, even though she admires him and has supported his political campaigns in the past.

While Jennifer Aniston is putting these rumors to rest, speculation about Michelle Obama and Barack Obama’s marriage has also been making the rounds.

Recently, Michelle made headlines for missing two major public events, which led some to wonder about the state of their relationship.

Notably, she skipped Donald Trump’s inauguration, a rare move for former first ladies, as well as the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. These absences sparked rumors that the couple, who have been married for over 30 years, might be heading toward a divorce.

Despite the growing gossip, neither Michelle nor Barack Obama has made any official statements to confirm or deny the rumors.