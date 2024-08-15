‘Didn’t learn my lines’: Jennifer Lawrence recalls improvising whole scene with Robert De Niro

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence shot to fame following her Oscar-winning performance in “Silver Linings Playbook,” co-starring Bradley Cooper and veteran actor Robert De Niro.

The David O. Russell directional bagged seven Oscar nominations and one win for Lawrence for Best Actress.

Russell, De Niro and Lawrence recently discussed their take on each other along with the director’s revelations about his initial casting choice to play Lawrence’s character.

Jennifer Lawrence recalled her iconic scene in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ where Robert De Niro’s character accuses the actress’s character Tiffany Maxwell of spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles’ winning streak because she is romantically involved with his son Pat (Bradley Cooper).

According to the Hollywood star, she did not memorise her line for the seven-page, dialogue-heavy scene the night before the shoot.

“There’s something about wrapping [a day’s worth of work] where in my mind I’m never going back to work ever again,” she quipped.

“I’m like, ‘I’ll watch TV!’ So I didn’t learn my lines [the night before]. I woke up that morning, and learned it was that scene with Robert De Niro. I remember flipping out, and I went in and did it, and then I couldn’t do it anymore after that. We had just the one time,” Lawrence said.

However, she completely improvised the scene with her brilliance which left Russel and De Niro stunned.

Recalling the actress’s acting masterclass, the veteran actor said that Lawrence was great in the movie and had all the right moves.

“She’s great. It was a scene. She had all the right moves and hits all the rights notes with her energy. She’s terrific. I love Jennifer,” De Niro added.

Meanwhile, David O. Russell revealed that the “The Hunger Games” actor was not the first choice for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ as several other Hollywood actresses wanted the part.

According to him, Jennifer Lawrence’s Skype audition for the role was like a formality as he believed that she was not fit for the role.

“Quite frankly, it was like a formality. I didn’t think she was really a contender. We had three very serious contenders (already). We had a lot of major actresses in town interested in the role, from Angelina Jolie to some other big stars, because it’s a dimensional role for a young woman. Jennifer we frankly thought was too young,” Russel said.

However, Russell was surprised by her “very pure quality,” and bagged the role which turned out to be life-changing role for the actress.