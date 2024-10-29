‘Jumanji 3’ makers drop major update

The makers of “Jumanji 3”, starring Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, announced a major update on the film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Sony Pictures has announced the movie, directed by Jake Kasdan, will hit theatres on December 11, 2026.

The first movie in the franchise “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was released in December 2017, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The film became an instant hit and generated over $950 million at the global box office. The movie was followed by a sequel in 2019 which surpassed $801 million globally.

The Hollywood actors are expected to return with director Jake Kasdan, who helmed the first two movies.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ tells the story of a group of teenage friends who get trapped inside a video game as a collection of adult avatars.

Read more: Is Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff?

The hit film was based on the 1981 children’s book “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg and director Joe Johnston’s 1995 film of the same name that starred Hollywood stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and David Alan Grier.

In an earlier interview, Karen Gillan called it a challenging task to make everything align for ‘Jumanji 3’.

“I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when,” the Hollywood actor said.

Last year, Dwayne Johnson expressed his eagerness to make ‘Jumanji 3’, while revealing that the director was in the process of developing it.

“Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for Jumanji 3 — could be the finale. But in the spirit of that, it’s really special. I’ll just say that,” he said.