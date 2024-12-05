Justin Baldoni drops shocking revelations about ‘It Ends With Us’ filming

Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in ‘It Ends With Us’ alongside Hollywood actress Blake Lively, has revealed his experience on the shooting set.

While the film was a hit at the box office, reports emerged about an alleged dispute between Baldoni and his costar.

Blake Lively, who was also a producer on ‘It Ends With Us,’ reportedly got into a dispute with the film’s director and male lead Justin Baldoni.

The alleged tension between the co-stars took the internet by storm as they did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the premiere.

Now, the Hollywood actor-director has recalled his working experience while starring in and directing the film.

Recalling the scene when his character, Ryle Kincaid, finds Lily’s (Blake Lively) phone and sees Atlas’ (Brandon Sklenar) number, Justin Baldoni said that he almost had a breakdown.

“He’s very jealous, and he’s heartbroken, and he’s angry, and he doesn’t harm her, but you can see in his eyes how dangerous he is. After that scene, I had a near breakdown. I had to leave and just cry and shake because there was so much pain,” he said.

The Hollywood actor also reflected on his experience of serving as director on ‘It Ends With Us.’

“Directing is a very lonely job. You are kind of at the top of this totem pole. In your moments of quiet, everybody has a thousand questions for you and also nobody wants to disturb you and you don’t really have many people to talk to and you can’t necessarily share your anxiety or your nervousness about something because you’re also the leader,” Justin Baldoni said.

It is to be noted here that the movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book, became an instant hit with a box office collection of around $242 million worldwide.