K-Electric submits reply in SHC over load shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday over loadshedding during the heatwave in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The court hearing a petition of Jamaat-e-Islami with regard to the loadshedding and unannounced power outages in Karachi during the heatwave by the city’s sole power utility.

The K-Electric in its reply said that technical faults could not be counted in loadshedding. The power utility repeated its claim that 70 pct feeders of Karachi have been exempted from loadshedding.

“The power supply affected at 30 pct feeders over action against power theft,” the company claimed.

The KE in its reply further claimed that loadshedding did not happen from June 24 to 27 from 1:30 to 4:30.

“K-Electric also arranged relief camps in different areas during loadshedding,” the company said.

“A plan for increasing power generation has been submitted to the NEPRA,” the power company stated.

“Under the plan 95% feeders will be free from power outages and loadshedding by 2029-30,” the reply read.

The court summoned arguments over the reply of the company and adjourned further hearing of the case until August 15.

The petitioner had pleaded to the court to direct the K-Electric to ensure an uninterrupted power supply especially during the heatwave.

“K-Electric’s claim of 71% power feeders as loadshedding free in the city has been wrong,” JI petition read.

“Technical faults are also the responsibility of the power supplier, which required to be addressed.” “The city has been undergoing average 16 hours loadshedding daily”.

The Ministry of Energy, NEPRA and K-Electric have been made respondents in the petition.