Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman at airport

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a female official at the Chandigarh airport.

The newly-elected Member Parliament (MP) of India was en route to Delhi when an airport security staff member slapped her, an India media outlet reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the female official was enraged over Kangana Ranaut’s statements against the farmers’ protests in India.

In a statement, the actor said that she was moving towards the boarding area of the Chandigarh airport to travel to Delhi when the CISF official began an argument with her and also slapped her.

Read more: Kangana Ranaut emerges victorious in electoral debut

“I’m getting a lot of calls and messages from everyone. I want to say that I am safe. Today, at Chandigarh airport, an incident happened with the security check. After completing the security check, as I was leaving, a CISF officer came and hit me in the face,” she said.

The BJP member claimed that the female official also hurled abuses at her me.

“When I asked her why she did that, she said she supports the farmers’ protest. I am safe. My concern is about the increasing terrorism in Punjab and how we handle that,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kangana Ranaut had laballed the Kisan Morcha (famers protest) in 2021 as a “Khalistani movement” on social media.