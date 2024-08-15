Kapil Sharma drops update on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2

Indian comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has announced working on “The Great Indian Kapil Show” season 2 on Netflix.

Season one of the show featuring Kapil Sharma alongside Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek concluded on June 22, 2024.

Now, Sharma took to his social media handle to announce that ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to return with season 2.

The Bollywood actor shared a picture of a photo frame featuring all the team members of the show and wrote, “#thegreatindiankapilshow #season2 is on the way.”

The ‘Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 was announced days after season 1 wrapped up as Indian media outlets reported that the team has already started filming the second season on August 13.

Reports said that the premiere episode of the hit reality show will feature Bollywood wives including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

It is pertinent to mention that the premiere episode of season 1 featured Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while the last episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ featured Kartik Aaryan and his mother.

Several Bollywood celebrities and cricketers were featured in the first season, including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, director Imtiaz Ali, singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, and rapper Badshah, among others.

The show also saw Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reuniting six years after their feud.

In June this year, Netflix India had hinted at the second season as it shared a video on social media, showcasing memorable moments from season one.

“Get ready for more entertainment because The Great Indian Kapil Show’s season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season 1 while you wait for the new season!” a message read at the end of the video.