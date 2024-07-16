Will it rain in Karachi today?

The weather in Karachi is currently partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

The present temperature has been recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, but the heat feels as intense as 41 degrees Celsius due to the humidity, which is at 69 percent.

The department also stated that today’s maximum temperature could reach up to 39 degrees Celsius, with the heat intensity possibly feeling as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the northwest are blowing at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Additionally, there is a possibility of light drizzle in various parts of the city this evening and night.