Will it rain in Karachi today?

Karachi is likely to receive drizzle today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather in Karachi is currently partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

The present temperature has been recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, but the heat feels as intense as 41 degrees Celsius due to the humidity, which is at 69 percent.

The department also stated that today’s maximum temperature could reach up to 39 degrees Celsius, with the heat intensity possibly feeling as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the northwest are blowing at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Additionally, there is a possibility of light drizzle in various parts of the city this evening and night.

Read more: Temperatures can soar in Karachi from today till July 18

Earlier, the Met Office in its weather update predicted soaring temperatures with sea breeze suspended in city till July 18.

“Temperature in Thatta and Sujawal districts could reach to 41 degree Celsius,” according to weather report.

The weather will remain hot and humid in other districts of Sindh.

The weather department has predicted entry of monsoon currents in the city from July 18 and likely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20.

