Will it rain in Karachi today?

Karachi is likely to receive drizzle today (Tuesday), ARY News reported, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Earlier, the Met Office in its weather update predicted soaring temperatures with sea breeze suspended in city till July 18.
“Temperature in Thatta and Sujawal districts could reach to 41 degree Celsius,” according to weather report.
The weather will remain hot and humid in other districts of Sindh.
The weather department has predicted entry of monsoon currents in the city from July 18 and likely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20.