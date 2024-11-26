KARACHI: In a shocking revelation, a ten-year-old minor, a woman and a mechanic among six accused have been arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the city on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, the district west police has busted a six-member gang of motorcycle lifters in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

During the inquiry into a motorcycle theft, the police arrested a minor boy, identified as Shahzeb, with the help of CCTV footage. The accused, during the investigation, revealed working for a motorcycle-lifter gang.

Following his revelations, the police conducted raids on different locations of the city, arresting five more accused including a woman, identified as Zainab, Hammad, Muzammil, Rafiq alias Raees and Muhammad Anas.

The police recovered at least 14 stolen motorcycles, seven chassis, nine engines and other bike parts from the detained gang.

The minor used to steal the motorcycles and hand them over to other suspects, while Hammad, Muzammil and Rafiq had the task of hiding the stolen bikes and disassembling them, said the Karachi police.

According to the police, the suspects had sold the new and old motorcycles as well as parts of disassembled bikes in the Hub area of Balochistan.

They used to sell a 70cc bike at just Rs12,000 after purchasing it for Rs4,000 to Rs5,000 while 110cc, 125 and 150cc bikes were sold at Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 after purchasing them for Rs12,000 to Rs15,000.

The suspects will be handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further investigation.

Earlier on July 8, the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Sindh disclosed that the most reported cases were snatching of cars and motorbikes during June in Karachi.

As per the report, a total of 24 cars were snatched while 135 others were stolen in the span of 30 days out of which the authorities managed to recover only 80 vehicles.

at least 564 motorcycles were taken away from citizens at gunpoint, and 2,792 motorcycles were stolen, while the police managed to recover only 196 of these stolen motorcycles, the report added.