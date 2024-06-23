web analytics
39.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi police rescue Malir girl who alleged abuse by mother, brother

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Police have rescued a young girl from her home near Malir after she alleged abuse by her mother, and brother.

According to SSP Malir, the girl has accused her family members of physical abuse. She has refused to return to her family.

SSP Malir stated that the girl had also shared images of her injuries on social media. Her brother was not at home at the time of the rescue. The police are currently questioning the girl’s family.

A video statement from the girl has also emerged, in which she claims that she has been living in Qatar for the past 10 years and has been subjected to abuse by her brother and mother.

She alleges that her father and another brother were aware of the abuse but did not intervene.

The girl further stated that her mother attempted to kill her a week ago. She expressed her gratitude to SSP Malir and his team for rescuing her and stated that she wants to return to Qatar to complete her education.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.