Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on dating rumours with Vedang Raina

Amid the rumours of dating her ‘Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina, Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on her love life being in the public eye.

After she recently fuelled rumours of dating her debut co-star Vedang Raina by sporting his name’s bracelet during a vacation, young actor Khushi Kapoor has now opened up on how she feels about her dating life being a topic of discussion.

“It’s definitely new for me, and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before,” she said in a new magazine cover interview.

“I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority,” Kapoor added. She asserted, “I would like my work to be the main focus.”

It is to be noted here that the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife and iconic actor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina, ever since the two shared the screen in their debut film ‘The Archies’ last year. Besides Kapoor and Raina, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s live-action adaptation of the comic book classic also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Next in the kitty, Kapoor has Dharma Productions’ ‘Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and another yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.