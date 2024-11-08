WATCH: KL Rahul’s bizarre dismissal against Australia A stuns commentators

Indian batter KL Rahul left fans and commentators stunned after he was bowled in a bizarre fashion during the unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne.

Ahead of the IND v AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India A are currently playing the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

KL Rahul was included in India A for the second tour game to give him ample opportunity to practice ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all set to begin on November 22.

The right-handed Indian batter opened the first inning for the visitors, however, he managed to score just four runs before his dismissal.

India A were bowled out for 161 in their first inning as Dhruv Jurel remained the top runs-getter, having played an 80-run knock.

While Rahul’s early dismissal in the first inning cast a shadow over India’s plans for the opening spot in the upcoming IND v AUS Test series, it was the batter’s dismissal in the second inning that left Indian fans furious.

Having faced 43 balls in the second inning to score 10 runs, KL Rahul seemed all set on the crease when he faced a brain fade moment which cost him his wicket.

Facing spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, KL Rahul offered no shot to a bowl that was turning away towards the leg side.

The ball deflected off the inside of the Indian batter’s front pad and went through his legs onto the stumps as the Indian batter departed for 10 runs, leaving India A reeling at 44-4.

His bizarre dismissal left commentators stunned who were in disbelief about how he misjudged the ball.

“I just don’t know what he is thinking here. It was a ball he was expecting to turn and do all sorts of stuff,” one of the commentators said on air.