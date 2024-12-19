KP CM Gandapur decides to supply wheat at lower rates in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to supply wheat at lower rates in Kurram, ARY News reported.

As per details, wheat will be provided to the people at a subsidized rate of Rs 2,800 per 40 kg from the government’s official godowns.

The decision was taken on the request of the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, who had asked for the wheat to be provided directly to the citizens instead of flour mills.

The provincial cabinet had previously decided to provide wheat to flour mills in Kurram.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the people of Kurram are facing difficulties due to the tense situation in the area, and the government is aware of their problems. He directed the Food Department and the district administration to take immediate steps in this regard.

It is important to mention here that in skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles in Kurram region at least 130 people died while 186 persons sustained injuries, hospital sources earlier said.

People complained shortage of necessary items and commodities including oil, edible items and medicines owing to prolonged closure of roads and main highway.

According to police reports, clashes occurred in villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram, where armed individuals set several houses on fire, leaving many innocent women, children, and elderly dead.

Also read: KP CM Gandapur summons apex committee meeting tomorrow

Initial incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in instant death of 38 persons and several were injured in critical condition.