KP demands electricity at Rs 15 per unit

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, asking the federal government to fix the price of electricity in the province at Rs 15 per unit, ARY News reported.

The resolution was moved by Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Fazal Elahi, stating that that electricity is being sold to the public at Rs 70-80 per unit, despite the fact that it costs only Rs 2 to produce.

The resolution demanded that the federal government provide electricity to the province at a price of Rs 10 to Rs 15 per unit.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a resolution also demanded the centre to end electricity load-shedding in the province.

Coincidentally, the power supply was suspended in the assembly hall during the debate on the resolution.

Earlier on July 12, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the imposition of fixed charges up to Rs 1,000 on domestic consumers

The NEPRA approved the imposition and increase of fixed charges effecting from July 1, 2024.

The domestic users will have to pay new fixed charges based on their monthly consumption: Rs 200 for 301 to 400 units, Rs 400 for 401 to 500 units, Rs 600 for 501 to 600 units, Rs 800 for 601 to 700 units, and Rs 1,000 for consumption exceeding 700 units.

For industrial consumers, NEPRA has sanctioned a 184 percent increase in monthly fixed charges, while commercial electricity consumers will face a 150 percent rise.