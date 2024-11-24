HEading: Clashes kill 12 more in Kurram as death toll climbs to 30

KURRAM: In yet another horrific incident, at least 12 more lost live in clashes between two groups in Kurram bringing the death toll to 30, ARY News reported.

According to police reports, the clashes occurred in the villages of Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar in Lower Kurram, where armed individuals set fire to several houses, leaving many innocent women, children, and elderly people dead.

The police have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 30 in the past 24 hours, with many more injured.

In separate clashes in Lower Kurram, the death toll reached 45, when a passenger van came under firing.

The incident occurred in Lower Kurram where vehicles coming to and from Peshawar and Kurram came under fire resulting in the death of 38 on the spot and several injured in critical condition initially.

Also read: Kurram Incident: Preliminary report submitted to CM KP

The spokesperson of DPO Kurram stated that the Deputy Commissioner and DPO have reached the spot of incident. The SHO Yar Muhammad said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sources said that over 37 injured are currently under treatment in several hospitals of the district whereas the dead bodies have been moved to Parachinar for funeral.

Moreover, the Toori tribe has announced a three-day mourning in the honour of yesterday attack’s martyrs.

Later, a preliminary report was submitted to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the Kurram firing incident.

According to a press note issued “Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired an important video link meeting at the Chief Minister’s House to review the latest security situation in the Kurram district”

It stated that the provincial government’s delegation on its visit to Kurram submitted its initial report to the Chief Minister.

It further said, “The provincial government’s delegation comprising Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, former MNA Sajid Turi, and Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah, met with the affectees in Parachinar”.