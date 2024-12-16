Here’s how Karachiites can book water tankers at govt rates

KARACHI: In a major move to facilitate citizens, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) CEO, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, has increased the number of water tankers for the public.

According to the Hydrants Cell In-charge, the quota for subsidized water tankers has been increased, and a 24/7 window service has been launched at all official hydrants, enabling citizens to book water tankers round the clock easily.

To maintain water supply during ongoing repair work, the KW&SB has suspended commercial tanker services for three days, particularly on University Road.

During the period, water tankers will be provided under the General Public Service, including to residential flats.

The Hydrants Cell In-charge said that computerized e-slips must be obtained when availing water tankers. Citizens are urged to immediately report any instance of tanker operators not issuing e-slips.

Read more: Power breakdown: Dhabeji Station stops water supply to Karachi

For further convenience, contact numbers for all official hydrants have also been provided to the public.

These measures aim to ensure transparency, fair distribution, and ease of access to water services amid ongoing infrastructure work.

Few days ago, it was reported that water crisis has returned to haunt residents in most neighbourhoods of the metropolitan city as the 84-inch water pipeline, which was damaged during development works and repaired only eight days ago, leaked again.

The initial problem began on Dec 3, when the pipeline ruptured at two locations due to the ongoing Red Line construction, causing a major disruption to water supply. The repair work lasted for eight days, during which over 2.5 billion gallons of water could not be delivered to the city, resulting in widespread shortages.