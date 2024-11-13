Motorway M3 closed due to smog, dense fog

LAHORE: The Motorway M3 from Lahore to Darkhana has been closed due to dense fog and smog, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) said on Wednesday.

A NHMP spokesperson advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel asking the drivers to use fog lights on the front and back of their vehicles. The authorities asked the citizens to travel in day time from 10 am and 6 pm when visibility is better.

“For information and assistance, drivers can contact the NHMP help line 130,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Lahore district administration banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

All sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to take precautions during smog, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage.

The smog crisis in Lahore has worsened, with over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections reported in just 24 hours.

The city’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from dry cough, breathing difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections.

The majority of cases were reported at major government hospitals, including Mayo Hospital (4,000+ patients), Jinnah Hospital (3,500 patients), Gangaram Hospital (3,000 patients), and Children’s Hospital (2,000+ patients).

Medical experts warn that children and patients with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and heart disease, are particularly vulnerable to the smog’s effects. “Special children are severely affected,” said Professor Ashraf Zia.