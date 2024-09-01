LESCO sacks 101 employees over power theft

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against its employees involved in power theft, ARY News reported.

As per details, a many as 101 employees have been sacked within the last six months for their alleged involvement in power theft.

According to a LESCO spokesperson, 10 employees have been arrested so far, while multiple employees have been forcibly retired after grave charges were proven against them.

Additionally, some employees have faced demotions and have had their annual increments withheld.

On April 7, the Punjab Energy Department accused power distribution companies of overcharging the government institutions, terming it a burden on the provincial exchequer.

The energy department maintained that the Punjab Energy Department said that Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are overcharging from government departments.

It added that there are over 102,000 electric connections at government departments across the province.“In the financial year 2022-23, the provincial departments consumed electricity worth over Rs 1.91 billion but had to pay Rs 76 billion,” it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government ‘okayed’ deputation of Federal Investigation Officers (FIA) officers to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to end power theft.

The move was taken to end power theft and enhance recoveries on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources said.

In this regard, a letter has been penned to the Power Division regarding the deputation of FIA officers in five DISCOs including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Tribal Areas and Quetta Electric Supply Companies.