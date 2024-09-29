WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a stunner as Inter Miami extends unbeaten streak

Lionel Messi scored a breathtaking goal in the 67th minute to help Inter Miami secure a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to eight straight Major League Soccer matches. This was Messi’s 15th goal in 16 league matches this season.

The tie, combined with Columbus’ 2-2 draw with D.C. United, leaves Inter Miami eight points clear of the Crew for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami is also seven points ahead of the LA Galaxy for the No. 1 overall seed in the MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami will face Columbus on Wednesday, and a win would clinch the No. 1 seed in the East. If they win their remaining matches, they will finish with 74 points, surpassing the MLS record of 73 set by New England in 2021.

Messi’s goal was a testament to his exceptional skill, as he dribbled past four defenders and scored with his left foot. Despite two late chances, Inter Miami had to settle for their third consecutive draw. They remain undefeated in their last eight league matches and have lost only once in their last 13 MLS matches.

The team will face Toronto on October 5 and wrap up their regular season schedule at home against New England on October 19. Inter Miami will open the playoffs at home the following weekend.