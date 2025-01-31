‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow set to return for sequel to 90s cult classic

‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow and Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino are reportedly in talks to return for the sequel to ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.’

The two actors shot to fame following their roles in the 1997 cult classic which revolves around two best friends Romy and Michele.

The two friends plot to attend a high school reunion with fake identities as they are not really popular in school.

Reports said that Robin Schiff, who wrote the screenplay for the original ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,’ is set to reprise her role alongside producer Laurence Mark.

Meanwhile, Tim Federle has given a nod to direct the sequel with an expected June production start in Los Angeles.

Last year, Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino shared that work was underway to make the sequel to ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.’

“Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it. She’s currently working on ‘Emily in Paris’, so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio,” she wrote in an Instagram post in 2024.

Later, the Hollywood actress shared a piece of news on her Instagram page, writing: “We’re pretty excited about it.”

It is worth noting here that Lisa Kudrow and Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino reprised their roles from the iconic film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

Kudrow, best known for her role in the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ made ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ during one of her breaks from the production of the show.

On the work front, the ‘Friends’ star recently featured in the ‘Time Bandits’ series and Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed.’