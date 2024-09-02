‘Mad Max’ star reveals her dream role

Following her leading role in action-heavy “Furiosa: Mad Max Saga,” Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed the dream musical role she would like to play in the future.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the “Queen’s Gambit” star said that she would like to challenge herself with a musical role and named an iconic Disney princess she wanted to play.

“I really want to do a musical because I’m a little too obsessed with my current job,” said Anya Taylor-Joy. “I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me.”

When asked what character she would like to play, the ‘Mad Max’ actress named Disney’s ice princess Elsa. “I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun.”

Another reason for the Hollywood star to play the Disney princess was that it would make her a cool aunt among her siblings’ children.

“All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa.’ That would be great!” the actress stated.

Anya Taylor-Joy last appeared in ‘Furiosa: Mad Max Saga,’ the fifth instalment of the wildly popular post-apocalyptic saga.

Furiosa is the name of the heroine first played by Charlize Theron in the franchise’s previous entry, 2015’s Oscar-winning ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

Taylor-Joy portrayed the character in the prequel opposite ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth in a villainous role.

Meanwhile, Disney is currently working on the third and fourth installments in the animated franchise ‘Frozen’, with the former set for release in 2027.