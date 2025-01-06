Man finds knife’s pieces while eating pizza of a top brand

A man escaped serious injury by inches when he found a sharp knife’s piece while eating a pizza ordered from a top brand.

The incident occurred in Pune city of India where a pizza lover, Arun Kapse, ordered a pizza from a top pizza chain’s outlet. But the pizza night turned into a horror when he found a piece of a knife embedded in the pizza.

Arun Kapse told the media that he ordered a pizza worth Rs596 from the outlet at Spine Road.

While having the meal, Kapse felt a sharp object prick him. To his horror, it turned out to be a piece of a knife cutter in the pizza.

While narrating the ordeal, Arun Kapse said “I could have been seriously injured. It was an utterly distressing experience, I ordered a pizza and paid Rs596. But while eating the pizza, I suddenly felt a piece of a knife. When I took it out, I found out that it was a piece of knife”.

Kapse immediately called the outlet manager, who only made him more furious and dismissed his claims.

But after Kapse sent him the photo evidence of the knife in the pizza, the manager reached Kapse’s home, where after inspecting the food, he admitted the staff’s fault.

The manager apologised to Kapse and also attempted to stop him from sharing the incident on social media by offering a refund of the price of the pizza.

“The manager accepted that he had made a mistake by saying that he would not charge for the pizza so that the matter would not reach the media,” he said.

Kapse planned to complain to the Food Administration Department, firmly saying “This isn’t just negligence; it’s a serious safety hazard. Such carelessness cannot be tolerated”.